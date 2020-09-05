Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Booked x Busy
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter

Selling Sunset's breakout star is apparently ready for her very own show.

Recently, Christine Quinn shared a few of her biggest life lessons with Vogue, including advice about building your own financial independence and not letting the lack of a formal education stop you from dreaming big (or becoming one of L.A.'s most recognizable luxury real estate agents). However, what ended up getting people really excited was Quinn's discussion about her future plans — especially since they include the possibility of a spin-off.

Related | Selling Sunset Stars Respond to Chrissy Teigen Saying They Aren't Actual Realtors

"A spin-off solo show would be a great idea," she told the publication. "I'm so tired of sharing screen time with those five other bitches – I'm done. Give me my own show already!"

And while she didn't reveal whether or not she envisions it being another real estate-centric show, Quinn went on to reveal that she's also currently in the process of starting her own business, though "the details are to be confirmed." So who knows? Maybe we'll end up getting a show about Christine Quinn LLC.

Read her entire interview, here.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like