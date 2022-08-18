After her success in the realms of realty TV, in which she was a key player on Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset for five consecutive seasons, Christine Quinn has announced her departure from the next two seasons to focus on other professional endeavors.

In addition to her startup company RealOpen, co-founded with her husband Christian Richard, Quinn has been making herself known in the fashion scene, clomping around Indochine with the likes of Julia Fox and Amelia Gray in her latest yellow ensemble with 6.3" Louboutins to boot. Maybe blondes do have more fun (and broker multi-million dollar deals without batting an eye).

Selling Sunset first aired on Netflix in 2019 as an unscripted reality show following real estate agents from the Oppenheim Group, Quinn being one of the top agents. Since the beginning, she can usually be found in the middle of the drama, often portrayed as a Disney-like villain.

Her most melodramatic moment came in the show’s fifth season after she reportedly tested positive for COVID, missing their first reunion. However, she was seen shooting a commercial with Real Housewives star Melissa Gorgo two days later, leaving fans to speculate as to whether or not she had actually contracted the virus.

She attempted to clear the air on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying that although she did have COVID on the day of the reunion taping, she tested “positive” to go to set with Gorgo the next day, meaning she tested negative for COVID. In the same interview, she hinted at her eventual departure from the show and confirmed that she terminated her contract with Oppenheim Group.

Since the show’s success, Quinn has come forth to discuss the treatment she faced on set by Selling Sunset producer Adam DiVello. During her Call Her Daddy appearance back in May, Quinn revealed that DiVello made violent threats toward her after she accused producers of editing her to look like a villain.

“It is a male-dominated industry in the production field to which they manipulate women,” Quinn said. “They harass them. They just mentally torture and intimidate them.” Even though the show is unscripted, she alleged that the cast was “bullied” into saying certain things to incite drama and increase ratings.

Although she’ll no longer light up our Netflix home page, Los Angeles Fashion Week is fast approaching. Maybe we can expect to see Quinn using the streets as her own personal runway, or possibly storming a catwalk or two.