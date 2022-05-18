While at a New Jersey bookstore signing copies of her new book, How to Be a Boss Bitch, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn found herself surrounded by anti-fur activists, according to TMZ, quickly ducking under the table to hide until the situation was resolved.

Apparently, Quinn thought one of the protesters was armed with a weapon and feared for her safety, though no weapons were later reported. The protesters did, however, leave their mark — taking Quinn’s “Boss Bitch” signs and changing them to read “Basic Bitch” and “Heartless Bitch.”

Bystanders shared that the situation was resolved quickly and Quinn returned to signing books seemingly unfazed. Unfortunately for her, this was the second scuffle on her tour in the past few days. Just one day before, another group of demonstrators rained down on Quinn’s New York City book signing.

Quinn, who's been known to ruffle some feathers on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, is no stranger to the drama, though. Throughout the five seasons of Selling Sunset, Quinn has pissed off just about everyone in her proximity. But with her fair share of haters also comes the dedicated fans who love her for the drama she's sure to deliver. She makes good TV! That’s why when the news dropped that she wasn’t working with the Oppenheim Group anymore, viewers were understandably concerned that it meant she wasn’t on the show anymore either. We need not be worried though — Quinn told Us Weekly that she’ll be back for season six, despite moving on in her career.

“The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that,” she said. “But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

Season six doesn’t yet have a release date, so in the meantime, you can catch Quinn on the tail-end of her book tour this week and binge reruns of the first five seasons of the show on Netflix.