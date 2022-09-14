Christina Aguilera doesn't need any negativity on her Instagram feed.

According to a source speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the "Hurt" singer made the decision on Monday, September 12 to unfollow Britney Spears, shortly after Aguilera's former Mickey Mouse Club co-star appeared to body shame her and her backup dancers.

As noted by the publication, her decision comes shortly after Spears was widely criticized for posting an image featuring a quote attributed to comedian Rodney Dangerfield about how the "only one way to look thin" is to "hang out with fat people," which was accompanied by a caption about how wished she "could have chosen the nannies for my children.. my dancers."

"I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small," she wrote, before referencing her controversial conservatorship by speculating that her "confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me."

"It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways," as Spears continued. "I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about !!!"



However, Aguilera wasn't the only person who seemingly took issue with the post, as the post was flooded with comments from "disappointed" followers accusing the pop icon of "fat shaming," with one fan writing, "Way to shade (body shame) christina and her dancers...yikes."

"What the fuck is this? Fatphobia?," as another person said, arguing that Spears' post was reminiscent of the emotional and verbal abuse she allegedly faced during the 13 years she spent under the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears.

"Why would you want to take up less space after what you’ve been through?," they continued. "Why would you want to put anyone down or make anyone feel small? Use your platform responsibly. Do better."

That said, Spears did eventually decide to return to her Instagram on the heels of the backlash the following day, saying that she was not trying to be "critical of Christina’s beautiful body."

"I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post," as she went on to insist, before thanking Aguilera for "inspiring" her, as "a beautiful woman of power."

Granted, Spears also admitted that her original post had been "a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me," adding that she "would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like."

"I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks," she continued. "I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me."

Spears added, "I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living !!!"

Aguilera has yet to comment on Spears' response. In the meantime though, you can read the "Gimme More" singer's follow-up post below.