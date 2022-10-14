One of the decade’s most unlikely style icons has been Caitlin Covington, the official poster girl for Christian Girl Autumn.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re definitely aware of the aesthetic even if you don’t know its name. Leggings, lace-up boots, statement necklaces, long cardigans, you know the vibes. All you need is a pumpkin spice latte and you’re good to go!

Covington is the quintessential Pinterest baddie, and her yearly fall photoshoots have become a sacred day for her loyal internet followers. It all started in 2019 when a Twitter user posted her pics propping the aesthetic up as the antithesis to Hot Girl Summer. People immediately began making assumptions, assuming she was a Republican, against the LGBTQ community, etc. In response to the now-deleted tweet, Queen Caitlin popped out to claim the Christian Girl Autumn crown loudly and proudly.

Covington's big reveal was immediately met with warmth. However, she still had to put some rumors to bed.

It's now October. The jackets are coming out, the scarves are....scarving. If the groundhog signifies that spring is coming, Miss Covington signifies that autumn is here and there's nothing you can do about it.

To ring in the changing seasons, Covington has finally shared this year's Christian Girl Autumn photos, and they're stunning. She sports a cute baby bump wrapped in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder maroon dress. The footwear is key for the aesthetic to work, and the staple Chelsea boots have been accentuated with a cute heel. Covington also traded in a warm pumpkin spice latte for a mini snakeskin bag moment. Our girl is fully decked out in Saks Off 5th and getting a sponsorship bag. We are here for it!