Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family is getting a little bit bigger.

Two years after suffering a heartbreaking pregnancy loss, the Cravings with Chrissy author took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3 to announce that she's currently expecting another child with her Grammy winner husband. The baby, whose due date is still unknown, will be their third child together after 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles.

“the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote alongside a couple of mirror selfies with her baby bump is front and center. "1 billion [in-vitro fertilization] shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

However, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also talked about how her past miscarriage still weighs heavy on her, explaining that "every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce.'”

"But then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves," as she continued, even though she later went on to say that "it's been very hard keeping this in for so long."

Teigen concluded, "But so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

Back in September 2020, Teigen was hospitalized for severe bleeding due to complications during her pregnancy with son Jack, leading to a series of blood transfusions and the eventual loss of her baby.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Teigen added, “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

