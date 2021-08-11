Chrissy Teigen has denied deleting negative comments left on her Instagram posts.

On Tuesday, the cookbook author took to her Instagram Story to talk about "two things that I think are funny right now," including the "next level haters" responding to her social media posts.

"One: People in my comments that are mad that there's not enough angry comments in my comments," Teigen wrote per Page Six. "They think that I delete them, but like, what? That's like, next level hater, when you're mad that there's not enough hate…You're crazy."

Teigen then went on to list the second "funny" thing which pertained to said "haters" keeping tabs on everything she does online, like when she leaves "a comment under somebody's photo."

"Even if it's nice — 'You look great,' 'I love this outfit' — people get all sorts of mad because I am alive," she said. "And that's two things I think are funny."

Teigen's latest post follows a series of cyberbullying accusations from the likes of reality star Farrah Abraham and fashion designer Michael Costello — the latter of which she denied — as well as old tweets about Lindsay Lohan and 9-year-old actress Quvenzhané Wallis. Most notably though, Teigen came under fire for a number of horrifying posts and private DMs sent to Courtney Stodden, who told the Daily Beast that the former model encouraged them to kill themself and said "things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

In the wake of the backlash, Teigen tweeted out a public apology to Stodden and said she tried to "connect with Courtney privately," though Stodden refuted her claim by posting a screenshot that showed they were still blocked by her on Twitter. In June, Teigen also went on to write a Medium essay where she apologized again for being "an insecure, attention seeking troll."

"I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel," she said before adding that they felt "lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit."

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past," Teigen continued. "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does," she acknowledged. "Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor."

She added, "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."