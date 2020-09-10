PAPER People
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Booked x Busy
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about a "horrifying" racist experience that she and husband John Legend went through in 2010.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, the supermodel recalled the incident in which they were followed around by two "neighborhood-watch-type" white men in Virginia. According to Teigen, they were on their way to visit Legend's godmother when the men started tailing them in a pick-up truck before "flashing their lights and trying to speak to us."

Related | Donald Trump Doesn't Want to Hear from Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

"We were in a nicer neighborhood, driving slowly, looking for John's godmother's home," she recalled. "When we pulled over, they were like, 'What are you guys looking for?' and we gave them the address. They literally said, 'Get your asses out of here!' and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway."

However, the harassment didn't stop there, as Teigen says they then "got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside."

"It was a terrible, scary experience," she continued, explaining that she ended up crying as soon as they went into the house. That said, Teigen went on to say that she was even more disturbed by the fact that Legend had obviously gone through that kind of treatment before.

"That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men everyday," she said. "It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly. I was sobbing afterward for hours, and I noticed John wasn't emotional about it. Seeing that he wasn't very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before."

You can read Teigen's entire interview, here.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
Paper People 2020

PAPER People: @iconiccpinkk

Creative direction by Agusta Yr / Styling by Erika Golcher
Paper People 2020

PAPER People: @ladyefron

Creative direction by Agusta Yr / Styling by Erika Golcher