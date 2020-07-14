Chrissy Teigen is refuting an unfortunate conspiracy theory attempting to link her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein's death — an apparent suicide that occurred while he was awaiting federal charges for sex trafficking of minors — has sparked multiple celebrity conspiracy theories thanks to his alleged connections to many powerful and wealthy people. However, amid reignited speculation kicked off by the arrest of alleged Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell, the supermodel finally took to her Twitter to address the issue.

Earlier today, Teigen responded to comedian Chrissie Mayr, who appeared to link the deletion of "over 28,000 tweets yesterday" with an accusation that she was on the flight logs to Little St. James, an Epstein property nicknamed "pedophile island."

"I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot fucking STAND you idiots anymore and I'm worried for my family," Teigen responded above a retweet of the comment. "Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of fucking operative."

Teigen then continued to slam the "fucking detectives that can't even do simple subtraction to see how much was deleted," before dubbing them "losers" in a later tweet. As The Daily Mail noted though, Teigen has continually refuted the claim since the original theory surfaced last October.

Granted, her initial rebuke didn't appear to staunch the theorists, some of whom questioned her "defensive" responses — though, once again, Teigen attempted to shut them down.

"Everyone thinking I'm guilty because I'm defensive," she continued. "You understand you are calling me a pedophile, correct?"

That said, Teigen subsequently went on to acknowledge that the unfortunate rumors weren't likely to die down anytime soon — even with Maxwell's arrest.

"When pedo ghislaine sings like a canary (if she doesn't die) and we have nothing to do eith [sic] this, I know for a fact it won't go away. They'll just think of another excuse," Teigen wrote. "It is extremely disheartening. I don't know how to stop this. i don't think anyone quite gets it."

See her tweet, below.

