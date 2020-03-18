"Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid shit."

Chrissy Teigen is pushing back against the backlash over Vanessa Hudgens' ill-advised corona-comments on Instagram Live. On Monday, Hudgens had angered a lot of people with cavalier remarks like, "It's a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it... like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible. But, like, inevitable?" for which she later apologized yesterday in a tweet, saying in another Instagram story that her comments were "taken out of context."

And now Teigen, resident Queen of Twitter, has sprung to Hudgens' defense, telling her followers in a series of tweets that while they can acknowledge the ignorance within the actress' comments, they shouldn't be actively trying to cancel her and they "don't have to ruin anyone's life."

The model and television personality responded to several of her followers in other threads, explaining that celebrities will be criticized whether they apologize or not, and how they choose to do it:

Teigen's main message? Inciting hate online will only make matters worse, whether it's directed towards someone famous or anyone else.



Many people felt Hudgens' remarks were particularly inappropriate since the celebrity's status and wealth could protect her from a virus that less fortunate people could encounter and/or die from. While Teigen agreed that Hudgens's comments were "insensitive," she reminded her followers that she, too, had made insensitive comments in the past and "learned" from them. She encouraged followers to let Hudgens learn from her mistakes now.

Guess it's up to Twitter to decide what happens next.