Chrissy Teigen is responding to critics of her medically necessary abortion.

Back in October 2020, the former Sports Illustrated model and her husband, John Legend, revealed that they'd lost their third child — a boy named Jack — due to severe pregnancy complications. But while the couple originally said it was a miscarriage, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade recently spurred Teigen to reveal that she actually had an abortion during Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit last week.

“I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it," she wrote in a retweet of a Hollywood Reporter article about the event. Yet despite explaining that the procedure was done "to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance," that still didn't stop people from flooding social media with nasty comments and accusations about her "trying to stay relevant" by "milking" the loss of her child.

I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it. https://t.co/x5XPu7pg2S — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022

This past weekend, the Cravings with Chrissy cookbook author took to Twitter to share screenshots of some particularly hateful responses, including things like "liar then and liar now" and "she was in her drunk days when she made that decision.”

"I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great," Teigen wrote, before noting that the photos were taken from a "glamour magazine comment thread" about the story, rather than "the daily mail or something." And though she acknowledged that their words were "brutal," the star also went on to tell the trolls that their comments didn't actually "make me feel worse though," likely because she had already personally experienced an "incredibly deep sadness," as she previously described in a heart-wrenching Medium post.

See Teigen's tweet for yourself below.

I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though. pic.twitter.com/jCm8GH835V — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022

This isn’t like, the daily mail or something btw. It’s the glamour magazine comment thread! Brutal — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022