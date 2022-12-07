Chrishell Stause Couldn't Bring G Flip to the People's Choice Awards

Chrishell Stause is calling out the organizers of the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

On the heels of last night's ceremony, the Selling Sunset star claimed she wasn't allowed to invite her partner, G Flip, even though several of her co-stars were able to bring plus ones.

"I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards," as Stause began the series of tweets, which were posted early Wednesday morning.

"BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member," she said before alleging that "EVERY single cast member [was already] invited" and that a few were even able to bring their significant others. Case and point? Stause's co-star Jason Oppenheim, who was there with girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

"Wtf Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu," Stause continued. "I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu."

The reality star went on to say that while G Flip — who Stause has been publicly dating since May — was ultimately unable to make it anyway, the Australian musician was originally planning to attend the PCAs "up until a few days ago," prior to explaining that she "was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited." And not only that, but just to make sure her posts were seen by organizers, Stause then tagged the awards show's official Twitter account in a tweet asking, "why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..??"

The awards show has yet to respond to Stause's claims. In the meantime though, you can read her string of tweets about the alleged snub below.

I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf

Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

I didn’t know till I got there that everyone was invited. So wtf was the issue?! — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

G isn’t in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway but we only realized that recently. Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but… pic.twitter.com/aXFdic9PhT — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

I get it- there are WAY bigger issues. But these are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022