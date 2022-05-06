Chrishell Stause is moving on from her Oppenheim romance. In the Selling Sunset reunion, Stause announced that she’s seeing someone new, and that someone is PAPER’ s favorite Australian icon, G Flip.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by ‘they/them,’” Stause told moderator Tan France. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

This definitely gives G Flip’s latest single “Gay 4 Me” a whole new meaning. The two met when Stause was staring in their music video about a “chaotic love story,” which includes a snippet of Stause dancing in a convenience store before planting a kiss on the Aussie singer. From there, the relationship started blossoming into something more.

“It was so much fun. We had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great,” Stause said. I think it’s amazing. The song is amazing.”

Though this is the first we're hearing direct confirmation of the new romance, the two did have had a few brow-raising exchanges recently that sparked rumors. In a recent tweet posted to Instagram, G Flip explained their gender identity as a delicious "blueberry-strawberry" smoothie: “If strawberries were girls and blueberries were boys and you put them in a blender, you’d get a gender smoothie. I am a gender smoothie,” to which Stause replied in the comments saying, “the most perfect blend” with a heart emoji.

G Flip and Stause have reportedly taken the relationship to the next level, too, and started living together in the house Stause bought with the money earned from selling her wedding ring from ex-husband Justin Hartley.

Before Stause found her perfect match in G Flip, she was seeing co-star Jason Oppenheim, who, despite being a life-long bachelor, is having a bit of difficulty getting over the relationship.

“[I’m] still healing, still processing,” he shared with Page Six, “I think, or I’d hoped that maybe I’d... processed it better by now, but it’s clearly going to be a longer process than I expected.”

The two split in the end of 2021 , after nearly a year of dating, though Stause might be Oppenheim’s "one who got away," she didn’t go too far, as the two have continued to work together at the infamous Oppenheim Group, and have no hard feelings.

Everyone processes in their own timeline, but what we really need to know is what the season six release timeline is, because this love triangle is promising drama. We’re also hoping for a musician cameo from G Flip to liven up the mind-numbing nightmare fodder that is the Selling Sunset soundtrack.