It's a weird day for Selling Sunset fans: according to an Instagram photo dump she just posted, Chrishell Stause is very much dating her boss Jason Oppenheim. Lavish-yacht-vacation-in-Capri-level dating.

See for yourself, on slides five and six specifically:

Capri seems nice!

It's really hard to know how to feel... but you have to admit the couple look kinda happy together. Stause is famously unlucky in love: her husband of two years, Justin Hartley, supposedly asked her for a divorce over text in 2019. Oppenheim, for his part, was once paired with another Oppenheim Group employee: Mary Fitzgerald.

There are some additional tidbits in the comment section, including Oppenheim's brother Brett giving his seal of approval, writing, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."



Oppenheim went with a heart emoji. He's yet to post any couple pics on his own grid.

When does the next season of Selling Sunset come out again? We'll, uh, be watching.