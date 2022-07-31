In a new video message released Friday morning on Youtube, Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, saying he is “deeply remorseful” and “ashamed.”

“It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me,” Smith says in the personal statement. “I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself, right? I’m human, and I made a mistake.”

In the video, the King Richard actor addressed his family, fellow nominees, as well as Rock’s family, apologizing for the hurt he caused. Smith also explained that he tried to reach out directly to Rock, but was told the comedian wasn’t “ready” to talk and would “reach out” when he was.

Now, hours after the video was released, Chris Rock appeared to address Smith with a new nickname while performing Friday night at Atlanta’s Fox Theater during his Ego Death World Tour.

"If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims,” the 57-year-old comedian quipped, according to ET. “Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith...I went to work the next day. I got kids."

The nickname refers to the currently incarcerated Marion “Suge” Knight, co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records, who earned a reputation for being notoriously cutthroat. This wasn’t the first time Rock has joked about the slap. After enjoying a surge in ticket sales following the incident, the comedian has said he would talk more about it, but only if he were paid to do so.

Smith’s video was the latest in a post-slap chain of events that included his first apology to Rock on Instagram, the Academy’s formal investigation into the matter, and ultimately his resignation from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.