They’re onto us…



As if we need her another reminder that celebrities are people too and they definitely can see what we say about them, Hollywood hotties Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page revealed that they know they’re hot. We tell them every day.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves costars told People that they keep each other in the loop about the tiresome job of being the internet’s boyfriends. They even have a WhatsApp chat for it.

“We talk about it all the time," Pine explains. "We have a WhatsApp. It's just called 'internet's boyfriend.' We'll send each other pictures of ourselves: 'These are what my fans are saying.' So, we're into it big time."

How into it are we talking?

Page even managed to steal Pine’s heart, which is rather unsurprising: “I'm so kind of in awe of how one comes out of an experience like Bridgerton and manages to be normal. Regé is hardworking and professional. And specifically what is infuriating is he's also very funny."

Funny and hot is an infuriating combo indeed. It also helps that Page is scientifically beautiful. According to the Greek Golden Ratio, which measures perfection through symmetry, Page is pretty damn sexy and symmetrical. Take that with a grain of salt, because that’s not the only thing that gives someone the looks.

The two of them star in the new film inspired by the iconic tabletop board game. Dungeons and Dragons, which gets its North American theatrical release today, is set within the Forgotten Realms campaign. The epic film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and more.

I wonder if the pair will post this article in their group chat. If so, hello! Also, I'd just like to say we're glad we resolved #SpitGate.