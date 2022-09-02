The Don’t Worry Darling press circuit is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s given us salary disputes, love-triangle-drama, and now incels.

In conversation with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine, Olivia Wilde revealed her unlikely inspiration behind Chris Pine’s character in Don’t Worry Darling: psychologist, author and incel-hero Jordan Peterson.

To those of you not familiar with Peterson’s "work," congratulations on the clean bill of mental health. Peterson is the suit-toting pseudo-science touting leader of the incels.

“Jordan Peterson is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously,” Wilde said about the author of 12 Rules For Life and Beyond Order: 12 More Rules Life.

Peterson is also, apparently, great source material. Speaking to Chris Pine’s role as Don’t Worry Darling’s villain, Wilde shed some light on her inspirations.

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community," Wilde explained to Gyllenhaal. "You know the incels?”

Lucky for Maggie Gyllenhaal, she did NOT know the incels. Good for her. Wilde went on to explain incels to sweet, sweet Maggie Gyllenhaal, as if explaining TikTok sounds to a pilgrim.

“They’re basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women,” Wilde clarified, to which Gyllenhaal replied, “right, right.”

She gets it! Chris Pine, however willing to play the bad guy, is, of course not an incel, Wilde clarified.

“But it was a dream to work with all these evolved men on this movie who understood what we were trying to say.”

We can’t wait to see the evolved men hit the big screen and see more mayhem throughout the Don’t Worry Darling press trip.