Chris Olsen's Paris Fashion Week Photo Diary

Chris Olsen got to live his Parisian fashion fantasy in the French capital last week for the menswear shows. The TikTok star captured his stay in an exclusive photo diary for PAPER, which sees him attending shows like Hermès and Ludovic de Saint Sernin and parties for Christian Louboutin. Below, Olsen chronicles his Paris Fashion Week journey.

Trying to wake up after my 7 hour flight to Paris (in my new favorite Dior jacket).