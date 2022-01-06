Chris Noth has reportedly been cut from the season finale of And Just Like That... after he was accused by several women of sexual assault.

According to sources speaking to TV Line, the creative team behind the Sex and the City spinoff opted to axe the actor, who played John James "Mr. Big" Preston, from the last episode. The finale will apparently see Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw finding closure by spreading Mr. Big's ashes following his death in the And Just Like That... premiere and was also supposed to feature footage shot on site in Paris.

Last month, two women accused Noth of raping them in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter. He was later accused of sexual assault by a third woman who came forward in the Daily Beast before Heather Kristin — who was a stand-in for Kristin Davis's Charlotte York in the original Sex and the City series — revealed Noth was the previously unnamed subject of her 2021 essay for The Independent titled “I was Charlotte’s stand-in on 'Sex and the City.' Some of the behavior I saw still shocks me." Noth was also accused of sexual assault by singer Lisa Gentile, who claimed he threatened to "ruin" her career.

For his part, Noth has continued to deny all of the allegations. However, his And Just Like That... co-stars — Parker, Davis and Cynthia Nixon — have since issued a statement in support of the women who shared their stories. Subsequently, Noth has also been dropped by Peloton, CBS's The Equalizer, Ambhar Tequila and A3 Artists Agency since the accusations surfaced.

HBO Max declined to comment on TV Line's report.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.