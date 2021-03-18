For many sex workers, particularly those who belong to marginalized groups, online censorship and persecution are ever-present threats to their livelihoods. However, amidst the global lockdown, the ongoing deplatforming of queer sex workers of color has become an even more urgent problem.
So in an effort to help, Chris Habana has released a special project to celebrate and support their work.
For the past year, the jewelry designer has been focused on supporting a number of diversity-minded creative and philanthropic organizations, such as the NAACP and Transgender Law Center. That said, he's now turning the literal focus to NYC-based queer sex workers of color via a new photo campaign.
"We proudly present a photo series featuring NYC based queer sex workers of color, individuals we continue to celebrate," Habana said in an email statement. "The goal is to create a platform for their stories and give people an intimate perspective on the profession."
He added, "Most importantly, we are also aiming to promote their work and livelihood with details of their online payment portals for work and charitable funds they have organized for others in the community who are in need."
Photos courtesy of Chris Habana
