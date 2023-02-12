Chloë Sevigny Makes Rare Runway Appearance at New York Fashion Week

For all her fashion cred and annointed style icon status, Chloë Sevigny's modeling track record is much more scarce, particularly when it comes to the runway.

It's why nearly everyone's iPhones at the Proenza Schouler show quickly went up to capture the downtown It-girl walk the runway. She opened the show in an elegant black skirt and blazer tied at the waist with a white shirt and leather boots.

She's only walked a handful of other shows in her career, mostly in Europe. Her last outing was in 2019 for Simone Rocha in London and Miu Miu in 2018 before that. She also opened for Dolce & Gabbana in 2005 and Miu Miu in 1996.

Sevigny, who's been friends with Proenza Schouler's designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for years, was also the face of the brand's PSWL line in 2018.

"Chloë has always been one of those women who we look up to and respect deeply," McCollough and Hernandez, who presented their first post-grad show for Proenza 20 years ago, said in the show notes. "Her continual drive to experiment artistically and to push personal and professional boundaries has been a deep source of creative inspiration to us over the years, not to mention her enduring friendship and support."

Sevigny also narrated the show's soundtrack, which was composed by the musician Arca (who opened the brand's last runway show).

"Arca represents a new kind of feminine energy that feels utterly essential and representative of social freedoms and identities that past generations might have only dreamed of," the designers added. "Proof of culture moving forward, and of the successful pioneering work done by those who came before us. Her voice represents a new, vital energy in the contemporary cultural discourse."