Chlöe and Halle Bailey aren’t the same people — not even close.

Chlöe recently spoke up about the comparisons that she often gets to her sister. “I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I,” she revealed to In The Know for its January cover story. “It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing.”

She continued, “It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Chlöe also discussed the confidence that she’s gotten in her body from being both inspired by and mentored by Beyoncé. From her confident poses in pictures to her sultry presence in music videos, it’s clear that Chlöe is more comfortable than ever.

“I can honestly and genuinely say it was Beyoncé who made me look at my body and say maybe it is okay to have my body,” she said. “Maybe it is okay to have a plump butt. Maybe it is okay to have to shake and jump to fit in my jeans.”

“During her ‘Bootylicious’ era, I would go and see her flaunting her curves and be like, ‘She looks so damn good!'"

A few days ago, Chlöe denied any rumors that she’s dating rapper Gunna, who she considers to be a “good friend.” On an Instagram Live where she praised their collaboration, "You & Me," that appears on Gunna’s latest album, Chlöe spoke on her status of romance with him and pretty much everyone.

“I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life,” she said. “My love life is music, darling."