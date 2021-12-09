Earlier this year saw the release of Toronto-based artist and DJ Chippy Nonstop's debut collaborative LP with dj genderfluid via Wet Trax. A mix of avant garde pop inspired by the likes of M.I.A., Madonna and Lady Gaga with a blend of sounds culled from the underground club scene, the album was the culmination of years of exploration and reinvention with a healthy dose of 90s dance nostalgia.

Back with the latest music video off the record, "Accelerate" sees Chippy Nonstop pay homage to her local scene spotlighting Toronto's emerging queer and POC techno crowd. Featuring cameos from Sailor Q, Young Teesh, Nino Brown, Litney Spears and Karim Olen Ash, "Accelerate" captures all the sweaty disorienting strobe-lit chaos of the club giving off some peak big beat era vibes. A feverish mix of bodies dancing and Chippy taking center stage, the track's caustic electro bass and pulse-quickening beat make for the perfect rave storm.

Watch the PAPER premiere of the official music video for Chippy Nonstop and dj genderfluid's "Accelerate" below.