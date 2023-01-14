TikTok's Pink Sauce is Now Available at Walmart

Controversial condiment and viral TikTok sensation Pink Sauce has landed on Walmart shelves nationwide.

The origin of the sauce dates back to summer of 2022, when Miami-based private chef and content creator, Chef Pii, whose name is Veronica Shaw, went viral with a video promoting her mysterious, pastel-hued concoction with different foods. While some users pointed out inconsistencies in the color across videos, Chef Pii soon sold out of her initial batch.

The sudden influx of interest in pink sauce was followed by waves of backlash — including from those whose orders were unfulfilled or poorly packaged. Some claimed that the sauce, which was believed to not be compliant with FDA food safety standards, made them sick. Others, looking at the ingredient list, pointed out that there was no way it was shelf stable.

When pressed about seeking FDA approval by a user while on a TikTok live, the 29-year-old chef and influencer hit back, seemingly unaware of laws surrounding food safety: "What do you mean FDA-approved? I don’t sell medical products. The Pink Sauce is not a medical product. The Pink Sauce don’t contribute to your health."

Despite these initial bumps, Chef Pii's sauce, described as sweet and sour, has continued to capture the public imagination. And in September 2022, it was revealed that hot sauce and past company Dave's Gourmet became the sole distributor and supplier of Pink Sauce, aiming to reformulate it and bring it to store shelves.

That plan is coming to fruition now, with Pink Sauce landing on shelves at Walmarts locations nationwide. It will be available in over 4,300 Walmart store locations and on www.walmart.com in mid-January. Walmart will be the exclusive seller of the product until July 2023.

The original base ingredients of Pink Sauce — dragon fruit, chili, sunflower seed oil, honey and garlic — have now been made shelf stable. Other ingredients now include coconut cream, canola oil, onion powder, ranch flavoring. The sauce is now packaged in a 13-ounce glass bottle instead of the original plastic squeeze bottle.

Chef Pii took to Instagram to share the news of the Walmart launch, writing, "The Biggest GIFT: when someone sees that I did not give up faith in my dreams. There is a little girl somewhere that is losing hope in her self and I just H💖PE that seeing my story gives her faith🙏🏽 and courage 💪🏽to believe in herself despite what the world may think."