After a fashion show hiatus for its women's collections, Celine returned to the runway this month in Los Angeles, a city creative director Hedi Slimane once called home.

The brand took over LA's The Wiltern Theatre for a fashion show-turned-rock concert-turned-indie sleaze fest. Model and influencer Charlotte D'Alessio, who was discovered at Coachella at 16 and now boasts 1 million Instagram followers, documented the scene for PAPER.

From bathroom pics to sweet treats to the runway, check out all of the photos in the gallery, below.

Photography: Charlotte D'Alessio

