Charlie Puth has a feeling that Harry Styles isn't his biggest fan.

As we all know, the "Watermelon Sugar" artist is pretty well known for his genuine love of others, as exemplified by the way he always encourages his fans to "Treat People With Kindness," to the point where he named a song after the slogan on his 2019 album Fine Line. And according to Puth, Styles is a man who practices what he preaches, even if he appears to be less than keen on a particular person.

In a recent interview on the Tonight Show, the "See You Again" singer told host Jimmy Fallon about going to a fancy sushi restaurant with his manager after signing his record deal, which just so happened to be during the “2014 One Direction era."

“I didn’t know him at the time,” Puth explained, before stating that while he doesn't "get smitten with anybody, at the time, I was just whole-body chills."



"He had a hat on, and it was very 2014 One Direction era," he said. So naturally, his first instinct was to tweet about seeing Styles in the flesh, as he recalled writing something along the lines of "'‘You’re not going to believe this, what a week in L.A., I sign a record contract and who walks in... none other than Harry Styles.’"

Puth continued, "And then 15 paparazzi are out front in, like, five minutes.”

The musician then went on to say that while Styles never actually spoke to him, it was clear that the Grammy winner was less than happy with Puth following the interruption — at least to him.

“He looks at me and then just does a nod and follows me. I don’t know if that was a good follow. And that’s it," he added. But while the moment wasn't hostile, the songwriter suspects that Styles still remembers the incident, seeing as how he hasn't "heard from him since." Because as Puth himself said, "I don’t think he likes me very much.”

Watch Puth talk about the interaction below.