Just in time for spooky season, Charli XCX is back from the dead for her latest performance of her new singles "Good Ones."

Picking up where her sexy funeral party-themed music video left off, Charli brought a little bit of her pop morbidity to The Tonight Show stage. Starting off the performance by crawling out of her own grave, etched tombstone and all, before launching into an energetic performance in a laced-up leather bikini full of smoke and hair-ography.

With the pop auteur's fifth studio album reportedly on the way, Charli has been unsurprisingly busy over the past few months, starting her own podcast, collaborating with Joel Corry, Jax Jones, No Rome, The 1975, Bladee and teaming up with A. G. Cook for a remix of Lady Gaga's "911." No longer making any attempts at hiding her chart-topping aspirations (not that that territory would be unfamiliar waters for her) its exciting to see Charli enter this new gothic shameless pop star era of her career.

Watch Chalri XCX perform "Good Ones" on The Tonight Show below.