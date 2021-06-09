The sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars is fast approaching and things are already heating up with new twists and guest judges being revealed in the series' latest trailer.

Set to arrive June 24 exclusively via Paramount+, the new look at the upcoming season of Drag Race will still feature some of the show's familiar trappings such as the perennially controversial lipstick votes and the possible return of lipsync assassins, which were introduced last season, as well as an added new twist. Without giving away too much, the new gag is described by Mama Ru as being like a "game within a game" designed to put contestants' friendships to the test and judging by some the queens reactions and the amount of emotional backstage moments teased, it must be a doozy.

The new trailer also gives us a look at some of the guest judges that the show has lined up for the new season. Among some of the notable faces shown include the likes of Emma Roberts, mother of Beyoncé and Solange, Tina Knowles, and Charli XCX. (Let's just hope that the producers go for "Unlock It" or "Roll With Me" over "Boom Clap" when it comes down to the lipsync.)

Last week saw the full All Stars season six cast get announced, featuring a heavy season 11 contingent including A'Keria C. Davenport, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Scarlet Envy and Silky Nutmeg Ganache as well as a range of queens like Kylie Sonique Love, Jiggly Caliente, Serena ChaCha, Trinity K. Bonet, Ginger Minj, Yara Sofia, Pandora Boxx, Eureka and Jan from across other seasons dating back to the show's second season.