With her "Crash" style era in full swing, Charli XCX is busy experimenting and having fun with fashion at all levels, which makes her latest partnership with Depop a no-brainer.

The British-born pop star launched her own shop on the peer-to-peer marketplace this morning under the handle @itsCharliXCXbaby that featured more than 50 items from her personal closet, many of which promptly sold out. (A second drop is expected afterwards.)

"Even before Depop reached out to me to partner on this I was already using the app so it was a natural fit," she tells PAPER. "I was on Depop already under a secret name and I was shopping and getting cute outfits. Or sometimes I would just use it for inspiration and reference some trends for videos and photo shoots."

Charli's shop also featured pieces from her recently released "Used to Know" video including the pink cheerleader uniform, Mugler bodysuit, Agent Provocateur gold studded suspender and custom Atlantic Records "Sell Out" diamante pants, which she says everybody needs in their life.

All of proceeds from Charli's shop are going to GLITS (Gays and Lesbians in a Transgender Society), a grassroots organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community globally by creating holistic solutions to the health and housing crises facing the community.

In addition to helping out a cause so important to her, one of the biggest things that drew Charli to this opportunity was the platform's inherent circularity model. "It's good for the fashion ecosystem," she says. "I think it's good to reuse clothes and extend their life for environmental purposes, but beyond that, it's really cool learning about the story you get from a vintage piece."