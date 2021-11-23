This article is a sponsored collaboration between Snapchat and PAPER

This past week, Snapchat dropped its newest original series, Charli Vs. Dixie, in which social media superstars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio go head-to-head in a series of off-the-wall challenges to donate money to charity, getting some help from their famous friends along the way. In turn, it only made sense that PAPER team up with Munera Ahmed (AKA @iconiccpinkk on TikTok) and her younger sister Anisa to host The Scroll Stopping Thirty Second Sister Showdown Post Show, to recap their favorite moments from each episode.

We're five episodes into the 10-part showdown showcase, and so far the D'Amelio sisters have modeled gowns they made from loofahs and shower curtains for Gigi Gorgeous, whacked open a watermelon with a sledgehammer and suffered through their parents Heidi and Marc's dramatic reading of Charli's most recent text messages. It was tame, but you could say the scenario was still pretty... dicey. And let's not forget the bake-off to make the perfect birthday cake for Kenzie Ziegler in episode three, which earned Dixie her first win. As the Ahmed sisters say: "I like my sibling rivalry with sprinkles on top!"