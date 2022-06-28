Charli D’Amelio is the newest addition to the Kardashian dating circle. A source confirmed to E! News that the TikTok star is dating Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker (Kourtney Kardashian’s new husband).

Charli, who with 142.9 M followers was recently dethroned as top TikToker by Khaby Lame, is said to be in the “early stages of dating” Landon, a musician, model and now fashion designer. Rumors of a relationship between the two 18-year-olds began after they were pictured leaving Landon’s father’s concert together in June, and fans have been on to every clue since.

Earlier this month, Charli and her older sister, Dixie D’Amelio, attended the drop of Landon’s boohooMAN collection. Then, just last week, Charli and Landon each shared new tattoos by the same artist on their Instagram stories. In the same week, they were both seen leaving a party hosted by Dixie to celebrate her new album, a letter to me.

The soft launch of Charli and Landon’s relationship is also fueled by Charli's ex, Chase Hudson, or “Lil Huddy” on TikTok. After Charli and Chase began a public relationship in 2019, Charli announced their breakup on her Instagram story back in April 2020.

She wrote, "Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together. It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."

While Charli said the two are still friends, Chase seems to have some hard feelings. Chase was good friends with Landon, and the two (this is where it gets weird) attended Kourtney and Travis' wedding together in May. But, after Charli was spotted with Landon at his father’s concert, fans noticed that Chase deleted a photo with Landon from his Instagram.

While representatives for Charli and Landon have not commented on the relationship, fans are convinced. With the upcoming season of The D’Amelio Show on Hulu, we might see Landon follow in his father’s footsteps and venture into the world of reality TV.