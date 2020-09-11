Charli D'Amelio is opening up about her battle with eating disorders in an effort to encourage others to seek help.

On Thursday, the TikTok superstar took to her Instagram to reveal that while she "always tried to use [her] voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image," she's "never talked about [her] own struggles with eating disorders."

"It's so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world," Charli continued as she explained that she's "been afraid to share that [she has] an eating disorder" for some time now.

"But ultimately i hope that by sharing this i can help someone else," she said. "I know eating disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors."

Charli then went on to apologize to any fans she's hurt with her TikToks by "playing a song and not realizing that those lyrics could have triggered you."

"[I] deeply and truly apologize and i hope you know that i never intended to cause you harm," she said, before adding a link to the National Eating Disorder Association with an important message.

"For anyone struggling with this, i know some days can be worse that others, but i really hope you'll swipe up to this link and get help if you need it," Charli concluded. "I need you to know you are not alone. remember it's ok to reach out and get help. we all need help sometimes. i love you all and please stay strong."

