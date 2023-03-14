Oscars Omits Best Picture Star From In Memoriam

Charlbi Dean was left out of the Oscars' "In Memoriam" segment, despite starring in a film nominated for Best Picture.

Every year, the Oscars takes a moment to remember late members of the film industry, with the 2023 ceremony being no exception. And while they mentioned the likes of Grease star Olivia Newton-John and French New Wave legend Jean-Luc Godard, it didn't go unnoticed that whoever assembled the slideshow also left out a few prominent names such as actress Anne Heche, The Sopranos' Tony Sirico and comedian Gilbert Gottfried. However, one of the most noticeable omissions was probably Dean, who was one of the leads in Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness, especially since the film was a contender for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

A 32-year-old South African model and actress, Dean's portrayal of an influencer named Yaya was supposed to be her big breakout moment, which was already starting to come to fruition after Triangle of Sadness took home the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Sadly though, she passed away in August from bacterial sepsis, making Triangle of Sadness her final role. So naturally, many found it absurdly "disrespectful" for the Oscars to completely forget Dean from the "In Memoriam" when "she was literally in one of the best picture nominees."

"she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean," as one critic wrote, while other incredulous fans echoed this in comments by calling it a "MASSIVE oversight" that the Academy should be ashamed of.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has yet to address Dean's omission from the In Memoriam segment. That said, a representative for the organization reportedly declined to comment on the record during the live broadcast, according to People.