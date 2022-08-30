South African model and actress Charlbi Dean has passed away. She was 32.

According to TMZ, a representative confirmed that the star died on Monday, August 29 from an unexpected sudden illness, with a source later telling the outlet that she passed at a New York City hospital. However, it is still unclear what exactly the illness was.

Dean was best known for her role as an assassin named Syonide on the CW superhero show, Black Lightning, in addition to her past work as a runway and print model. Prior to this, she appeared in films such as An Interview with God (2018), Don't Sleep (2017) and Blood in the Water (2016) after making her big-screen debut alongside Troye Sivan in the 2010 comedy Spud, which stars the Bloom artist as a freshman attending an elite private boarding school during the end of South Africa's apartheid.

Most recently, Dean also starred in director Ruben Östlund's satirical comedy, Triangle of Sadness, which recently won the Cannes Film Festival's prestigious Palme d'Or award. In the movie, she stars opposite of Woody Harrelson as Yaya — an influencer and one half of a model celebrity couple — who finds herself stranded on an island with several other luxury yacht passengers after their ship sinks. Considered to be her breakout role, Dean's acting in Triangle of Sadness earned her plenty of fans, critical acclaim and the love of her "@triangleofsadness family," all of whom she praised back in May after their big win at Cannes.

"Congratulations our family we did it!!! @ruben_ostlund you’re the GOAT I’m forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund," Dean wrote on Instagram at the time. "Can’t believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life."

Rest in peace, Charlbi. You can read TMZ's full report on Dean here.