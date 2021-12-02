Get ready for Channing Tatum to take it all off one last time in the final chapter of the Magic Mike saga.

The star of the hit 2012 movie is set to return for the last installment in the male stripper franchise, Magic Mike's Last Dance, alongside original director Stephen Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin with the director of Magic Mike XXL, Gregory Jacobs, returning to produce as well. Set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max, Tatum confirmed the news on Twitter posting a picture of the script.

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” Tatum tells Deadline. “The stripperverse will never be the same.”

A visual feast of man meat and erotic dance, the Magic Mike series has grossed over $300 million in the box office and was even spun off into a successful live show that's grown from Las Vegas residency to an international franchise that is set to tour North America next year. The live show has even inspired an upcoming reality show that's premiering this month, also on HBO Max.

According to Soderbergh, the live show was actually a major motivating factor for revisiting the series, “as soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, ‘We have to make another movie.’ Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized."