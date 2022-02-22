The Magic Mike franchise has a very... particular reputation to uphold. Of course, fans busting down box office doors are there for the cinéma, but part of that cinematic experience — we'd wager to guess — has something to do with its aesthetics.

Thee Magical Mike himself, Channing Tatum, knows this and that's why he was so hesitant to jump back into his role for the forthcoming Last Dance.

Speaking on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Tatum explained the extremes he had to put his body through in order to get in proper physical form for his character. “It’s hard even if you do work out to be in that kind of shape,” he said. “You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy for you.”

So how did Tatum prep for such an extreme transformation? He ate “well,” according to his air quotes when asked by Clarkson, and worked out twice a day before even beginning to film the day’s scenes. If that process sounds like torture to you, that's because it was and Tatum is the first to admit that his lifestyle was far from sustainable.

“Truly, I don’t know how people that work a 9-to-5 actually stay in shape, because it’s my full-time job and I can barely do it,” he said. “But if you work out twice a day, eat completely right, at a certain time... It’s a specific thing.”

It's one thing to lose the weight — and build the muscle — required for this role, but a whole other to maintain those gains. Tatum went on to say how frustrating it was watching his progress inch forward, then suddenly regress in mere days. “Why [does] it take two months to get really lean, but in like three days you can lose it?” he said. “It’s gone. I’m like: ‘What happened, it was just the weekend!’”

Though the process was painful for Tatum, hopefully it will all pay off when the film debuts on HBO Max and the swooning ensues. We'll all have to settle for BTS Mike Lane thirst traps until then.