Chanel's New Collection Is Inspired by the Desert

As we head into the holidays, Chanel Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer Lucia Pica has dropped a desert-themed collection.



The range, called Desert Dream, was inspired by Pica's recent visit to Namibia and its "dreamy, poetic" landscape. With a palette of "peachy rose hues, cool browns and romantic mauves combined with matte and shimmery textures," the collection features a range of eyeshadows, illuminating powder, multi-use glow stick, and a range of new nail and lip colors.

"I was expecting to see bright colors, but instead I was surprised by the sense of emptiness, and a sort of stillness and silence. I took that and made it the essence of the collection," Pica told Allure. "There's a sense of blurriness, a sense of stillness, and a brown tonal color that's present everywhere."

She added that each shade in the collection is inspired by an "aspect of the desert" and meant to evoke a certain mood. "When you look at the collection, you have this feeling of a dreamy romantic memory of something," she said.

"Generally speaking, I associate emotions with colors quite a lot," Pica said. "This mauve, taupe, brown earthy color with accents of peach and pink makes me feel contentment and grace. This is just where I feel like I am at the moment and I think it's what's needed right now."

Chanel Desert Dream launches December 16 and will be available to shop on chanel.com.