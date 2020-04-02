Chance the Rapper announced in January that he would be the host and executive producer of the new Punk'd reboot, a title Ashton Kutcher held in the early 2000's era of MTV. The show will be available to stream via Quibi, a new short-form content platform, on Monday, April 6.

Although Kutcher's past seasons are certainly beloved, fans on Twitter are excited to see snippets of Chance's upcoming episodes.

In the preview, Chance is seen pranking Megan Thee Stallion (a gorilla is involved), Migos , Liza Koshy and Adam DeVine, as he laughs demonically throughout. The flashing warning reads: "No One Is Safe." Safe to say, we can't wait to watch in-full.

Chance also tweeted clips involving the above celebrities, as well as Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Nas X: