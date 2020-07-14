Chance the Rapper is facing criticism for defending Kanye West's 2020 presidential bid.

On the heels of West's recent plans to run for president as an independent party candidate, Chance took to Twitter to make his skepticism of Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden clear. In a series of tweets from earlier today, the rapper asked why people were "out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden" alongside a retweet of West's new tribute song to his late mother, Donda.

"Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why?" the rapper continued. "I get that you'll want to reply that you're just tryna 'get trump out' but in this hypothetical scenario where you're replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??"

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Are we pro two-party system? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Chance then subsequently engaged in a back and forth with followers who argued that West was "indifferent" to white supremacy and unqualified to run for political office, responding to the latter point by arguing that "the particular skills" of past presidents required "a stomach for war crimes, an indifference or adherence to white supremacy and the intention of keeping things status quo."

"Kanye West has zero blood on his hands, and to consistently compare the track record of a black entertainer to that of white career politicians and billionaires is silly," Chance added. "Ye wants real change."

The particular skills the job has required in the past include a stomach for war crimes, an indifference or adherence to white supremacy and the intention of keeping things status quo. Andrew Jackson is still on our money and we’re well aware of his special set of skills pic.twitter.com/IboeLIAFtF — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Kanye West has zero blood on his hands, and to consistently compare the track record of a black entertainer to that of white career politicians and billionaires is silly. Ye wants real change — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

That said, a number of Chance fans continued to respond to his tweets by trying to explain why they would prefer to back Biden, despite the nominee not being "anyone's 1st choice" — citing things like West's past controversial statements and lack of political experience, amongst other things.

Biden isn’t anyone’s 1st choice BUT



Ye entered late af. He hasn’t registered+ won’t be getting enough write ins for him to actually win

meaning a vote for Ye is a vote for trump

Biden has experience

Ye isn’t pro choice AND he’s an anti vaxxer + he doesn’t seem all that stable — Milena🍒 (@mil3nv) July 13, 2020

Kanye’s candidacy is a joke, but I’ll take Chance’s question seriously.



Where do I start. Kanye knows nothing about policy, has 0 experience, called slavery a choice, backed Trump, is an anti-vaxxer, etc.



Biden has experience & plans for climate change, race, the economy, etc. pic.twitter.com/BTtrHqSN1x — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 13, 2020

Sir come on now. If he can’t manage his life why would we allow him 2manage a country? Why are asking this question as if there has been policies produced by Kanye that sells his candidacy. Governing is not a game. It’s not a damn reality show as the 135,000 dead Americans shows — Tanya ✨🏳️‍🌈 (@TEE1031) July 13, 2020

In the wake of the backlash, Chance appeared to backtrack slightly on his earlier comments, writing that while he "thinks he understands why" people "trust" Biden more than West, he "just [doesn't] feel the same way."

"Ok this is me slowly trying to get down from this hill without falling and dying," he wrote, later acknowledging that he also understands "the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat" and that "everyone voting for Biden isn't necessarily doing so enthusiastically."

"Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness," Chance concluded. "Whomever that may be God bless em."

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

I didnt plan on trending today, but I would like take this opportunity to say: with all these apologies and accountabilities going around the city of Chicago and the Chicago Police Dept should finally admit to and denounce the assassination of Fred Hampton — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness. Whomever that may be God bless em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020