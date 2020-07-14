Fashion
Chance the Rapper is facing criticism for defending Kanye West's 2020 presidential bid.

On the heels of West's recent plans to run for president as an independent party candidate, Chance took to Twitter to make his skepticism of Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden clear. In a series of tweets from earlier today, the rapper asked why people were "out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden" alongside a retweet of West's new tribute song to his late mother, Donda.

"Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why?" the rapper continued. "I get that you'll want to reply that you're just tryna 'get trump out' but in this hypothetical scenario where you're replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??"

Chance then subsequently engaged in a back and forth with followers who argued that West was "indifferent" to white supremacy and unqualified to run for political office, responding to the latter point by arguing that "the particular skills" of past presidents required "a stomach for war crimes, an indifference or adherence to white supremacy and the intention of keeping things status quo."

"Kanye West has zero blood on his hands, and to consistently compare the track record of a black entertainer to that of white career politicians and billionaires is silly," Chance added. "Ye wants real change."

That said, a number of Chance fans continued to respond to his tweets by trying to explain why they would prefer to back Biden, despite the nominee not being "anyone's 1st choice" — citing things like West's past controversial statements and lack of political experience, amongst other things.

In the wake of the backlash, Chance appeared to backtrack slightly on his earlier comments, writing that while he "thinks he understands why" people "trust" Biden more than West, he "just [doesn't] feel the same way."

"Ok this is me slowly trying to get down from this hill without falling and dying," he wrote, later acknowledging that he also understands "the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat" and that "everyone voting for Biden isn't necessarily doing so enthusiastically."

"Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness," Chance concluded. "Whomever that may be God bless em."

See some of Chance's latest tweets, below.

Photos via Getty

