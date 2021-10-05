Netflix partnered with Howard University to establish a $5.4 million scholarship for its students in Chadwick Boseman's honor, inspired by the actor's support of the school — his alma mater — and love of storytelling.

"It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire," said Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, Howard University's president, in a press release.

"This scholarship embodies Chadwick's love for Howard, his passion for storytelling and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students," he continued. "I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick's wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift."

According to the press release, the scholarship will provide one freshman student per incoming class with a four-year scholarship that covers the university tuition's full cost. Students in need of financial help who exemplify exceptional artistic skills will qualify.

The inaugural scholarships are set to be awarded this fall to freshman Sarah Long (musical theater), sophomore Shawn Smith (acting), junior Janee' Ferguson (theater arts administration) and senior Deirdre Dunkin (dance).

In 2018, Boseman, who graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a bachelor of fine arts in directing, delivered the commencement address to its graduating class. "Whatever you choose for a career path, remember, the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose," he said. "When I dared to challenge the system that would relegate us to victims and stereotypes with no clear historical backgrounds, no hopes or talents, when I questioned that method of portrayal, a different path opened up for me, the path to my destiny."

Earlier this year, Howard renamed its College of Fine Arts after Boseman, who passed away last year due to colon cancer.