For the first time last year, Anna Wintour and Tom Ford reformatted the annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and turned it into a fundraiser called "A Common Thread," which was aimed to help fashion businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 2021, the fund is once again going at it a bit differently as the pandemic still lingers. Not only was the application open to emerging designers as well as past CVFF finalists (as well as recipients of "A Common Thread"), but the ten finalists announced today are all receiving grants and industry mentorships.

"After an incredibly challenging time for all of us in fashion, especially here in New York, we're thrilled that this year we are able to support all of our finalists," Wintour said in a statement. "It's not only a vote of confidence in their talents, but in a brighter future for American fashion."

Christopher John Rogers was the last sole winner of the fund back in 2019. Similar fashion prizes around the world have also taken on new formats as a result of the fashion industry's challenges, including the LVMH Prize last year, which distributed the funds equally to all finalists.