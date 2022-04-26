One of the biggest, if not the biggest, prizes for emerging American fashion designers is returning again this year — and its 10 finalists announced today are some of the buzziest and most promising talents in their field.

Jacques Agbobly of Black Boy Knits; Elena Velez; Felisha Noel of Fe Noel; Lauren Harwell Godfrey of Harwell Godfrey; Taofeek Abijako of Head of State; Conley Averett of Judy Turner; Colm Dillane of Kidsuper; Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph of No Sesso; Omar Salam of Sukeina; and Jackson Wiederhoeft of Wiederhoeft will all compete for the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

“Our ten finalists are a wonderful reminder that great fashion isn’t only wildly creative, but that it comes with a conscience,” said Vogue's Anna Wintour.. “I’m so proud of this year’s group; they represent the very best of what America can be — and what it can stand for.”

They'll be looking to join past winners like Christopher John Rogers, Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss and Telfar Clemens of Telfar. A single winner hasn't been announced since 2019 — 2020's edition was spun into the fundraising initiative "A Common Thread" and last year saw all of its finalists receive a grant, including Batsheva, LaQuan Smith and Eckhaus Latta.

“This year’s group of finalists are among the best talents to bring fashion into the future,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA. “They’re diverse, daring, and redefine codes of American style.”

New names added to this year's selection committee include Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar and designer Thom Browne to a group that includes Wintour and Kolb, model Paloma Elsesser, Saks Fifth Avenue's Roopal Patel and Instagram's Eva Chen.