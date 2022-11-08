This year's CFDA Fashion Awards featured several first-timers, including It-girl Julia Fox, The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey and reality star-turned-fashion-darling Christine Quinn, who hosted the official CFDA red carpet.
There was no shortage of icons on hand either, from Cher (fresh off her new Balmain campaign) to Lenny Kravitz, who was being honored with the annual Fashion Icon award. The night's biggest wins saw Khaite's Cate Holstein get the Womenswear Designer of the Year prize, Luar's Raul Lopez for Accessories and Elena Velez for Emerging Designer of the Year.
For the most part, the red carpet arrivals honored American talent, with many designers arriving hand-in-hand with their muse, including Rhude's Rhuigi Villaseñor with Evan Mock and Willy Chavaria taking Moses Sumney. There were also some archival moments courtesy of Kylie Jenner and Tinashe.
Below, see what everyone wore to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Keke Palmer in Carolina Herrera
Halle Bailey in Carolina Herrera
Lenny Kravitz in LaQuan Smith
Khloé Kardashian in LaQuan Smith
Cher in Chrome Hearts
Addison Rae in Gareth Pugh
Conan Gray in Coach
Julia Fox in Valerievi
Tinashe in vintage Dior
Kendall Jenner in Khaite
Noah Beck in Coach
Kylie Jenner in vintage Thierry Mugler
Mariska Hargitay in Christian Siriano
Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang Haute
Kerry Washington in Vera Wang Haute
La La Anthony in Rick Owens
Jill kortleve in Peter Do dress, Coperni bag
Amanda Seyfried in Michael Kors Collection
Grace Van Patten in Tom Ford
Evan Mock in Rhude
Katie Holmes in Jonathan Simkhai
Patti Wilson in Schiaparelli
Willy Chavaria and Moses Sumney in Willy Chavaria
Yasmin Wijnaldum in custom Cult Gaia
Kelsey Abille in Altuzarra
Christine Quinn in AREA
Cassie in Annakiki
Jaden Smith in Thom Browne
Precious Lee in Thom Browne
Justin Theroux in Thom Browne
Janelle Monae in Thom Browne
Jesse Williams in Thom Browne
Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne
Photos via Getty