This year's CFDA Fashion Awards featured several first-timers, including It-girl Julia Fox, The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey and reality star-turned-fashion-darling Christine Quinn, who hosted the official CFDA red carpet.

There was no shortage of icons on hand either, from Cher (fresh off her new Balmain campaign) to Lenny Kravitz, who was being honored with the annual Fashion Icon award. The night's biggest wins saw Khaite's Cate Holstein get the Womenswear Designer of the Year prize, Luar's Raul Lopez for Accessories and Elena Velez for Emerging Designer of the Year.