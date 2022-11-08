This year's CFDA Fashion Awards featured several first-timers, including It-girl Julia Fox, The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey and reality star-turned-fashion-darling Christine Quinn, who hosted the official CFDA red carpet.

There was no shortage of icons on hand either, from Cher (fresh off her new Balmain campaign) to Lenny Kravitz, who was being honored with the annual Fashion Icon award. The night's biggest wins saw Khaite's Cate Holstein get the Womenswear Designer of the Year prize, Luar's Raul Lopez for Accessories and Elena Velez for Emerging Designer of the Year.

For the most part, the red carpet arrivals honored American talent, with many designers arriving hand-in-hand with their muse, including Rhude's Rhuigi Villaseñor with Evan Mock and Willy Chavaria taking Moses Sumney. There were also some archival moments courtesy of Kylie Jenner and Tinashe.

Below, see what everyone wore to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Keke Palmer in Carolina Herrera

Halle Bailey in Carolina Herrera

Lenny Kravitz in LaQuan Smith

Khloé Kardashian in LaQuan Smith

Cher in Chrome Hearts

Addison Rae in Gareth Pugh

Conan Gray in Coach

Julia Fox in Valerievi

Tinashe in vintage Dior

Kendall Jenner in Khaite

Noah Beck in Coach

Kylie Jenner in vintage Thierry Mugler

Mariska Hargitay in Christian Siriano

Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang Haute

Kerry Washington in Vera Wang Haute

La La Anthony in Rick Owens

Jill kortleve in Peter Do dress, Coperni bag

Amanda Seyfried in Michael Kors Collection

Grace Van Patten in Tom Ford

Evan Mock in Rhude

Katie Holmes in Jonathan Simkhai

Patti Wilson in Schiaparelli

Willy Chavaria and Moses Sumney in Willy Chavaria

Yasmin Wijnaldum in custom Cult Gaia

Kelsey Abille in Altuzarra

Christine Quinn in AREA

Cassie in Annakiki

Jaden Smith in Thom Browne

Precious Lee in Thom Browne

Justin Theroux in Thom Browne

Janelle Monae in Thom Browne

Jesse Williams in Thom Browne

Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne

Photos via Getty

