Celina Powell has been sentenced to two years in prison.

For those of you who aren't familiar, the model and influencer is notorious for claiming to have had a number of affairs with high-profile rappers like Young Thug and Gucci Mane, in an alleged attempt to extort money from them, according to HipHopDX.

That said, Powell is also well known for appearing to have her claims regularly disproven, including an accusation about Offset impregnating her and paying $50,000 for an abortion. However, wife Cardi B eventually addressed the allegations by posting a screenshot of articles saying Powell "admitted to lying" about the pregnancy.

You must be new on social media ....here let me take you way back . https://t.co/8fPoiejhAd pic.twitter.com/yAuPlpFolz — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 12, 2021

Most infamous though was an incident involving Drake supposedly changing his number after Powell said she sent him nudes, which the "Way 2 Sexy" star responded to by posting screenshots that seem to catch her in the middle of a lie.

“Def never gave u my number,” Drake appears to have wrote. “I know who u are. I want nooooo parts.” The supposed conversation then showed Powell insisting he sent his number via DM before confessing that she "just wanted you to open my DMs."

Drake’s texts to Celina Powell are amazing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZHNZ9S3qmE — adam22 (@adam22) January 11, 2021

As a result, Powell's been dubbed one of rap's biggest "clout chasers," with Snoop Dogg — who she also accused of cheating on his wife with her — speaking to her in an episode of his aptly titled show, Clout Chasers. But now, she's making headlines for a very different reason, which entails her 2015 conviction of being the getaway car driver for a theft ring.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported Powell was handed down the two-year sentence in Colorado State Prison for violating her parole, as well as missing multiple substance tests and her most recent court date last month.

In a statement to the outlet, attorney Issa Israel defended his client by saying the violation occurred just one month before the end of her 24-month probation, arguing the court should just get rid of the sentence altogether instead of giving her another two years. He also asked for Powell to be transferred to Florida due to Colorado being an unsafe place for her, which he also cited as a reason why she violated her parole, seeing as how she otherwise "wouldn't be alive right now," per the tabloid.

Powell will be eligible for parole this December. Read TMZ's full report here.