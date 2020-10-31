There might not be any trick-or-treating or big bashes this spooky season, but that didn't stop celebrities from going all out with their Halloween looks. Thanks to the power of makeup, and a little help from some special digital effects, they've been able to pull off some stunning and creative costumes for socially-distant celebrations at home..

Here are some of our favorite looks.

1. Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj Login • Instagram Lil Nas X did that. The "Old Town Road" star dragged up and went all in for this Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass" look. He's always been a fan of the rapper, and it shows. He got it all right — from the to the makeup and two-tone wig, to the skintight pink giraffe-print bodysuit hugging her hourglass body.

2. Saweetie as all of Destiny's Child Login • Instagram Saweetie didn't just pick one member — she was Kelly, Michelle, and Beyoncé. And she didn't just photos. She did a whole production, and we're living for it.

4. Rico Nasty as the Joker Login • Instagram There's something sinister about Rico Nasty's joker look that makes it the stuff of nightmares, but also somehow dreamy at the same time. Green hair and brows never looked so good.

5. Rosalía as Leeloo Login • Instagram Nothing too fancy, but we think Rosalía makes a convincing Leelo. Would 100% watch this The Fifth Element remake.

6. Halsey as the Corpse Bride Login • Instagram Halsey's blue contouring is absolutely on-point, and she definitely makes a convincing Emily from Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride.

7. Vanessa Hudgens as a black widow Login • Instagram Vanessa Hudgens has been serving Halloween looks all week, but this has got to be the most gag-worthy one. Her waist's cinched in a very Violet Chachki-esque corset, her wig is styled for the gods, and her hair-raising hairy look is completed by those red eyes staring right into your soul.

8. Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Carole Bakin and Joe Exotic Login • Instagram Kim K and her bestie "Foodgod" Jonathan Cheban have been killing couples' costumes every year, and 2020's no different. They look absolutely iconic as rivals Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, and Kim's kids make absolutely adorable tiger cubs.

9. Megan Thee Stallion as Yumeko Jabami Login • Instagram Hot Girl Meg has always expressed her love for Japanese anime. This Halloween, she's looking like a baddie as Yumeko from Kakegurui.

10. Ciara as Cardi B Login • Instagram Ciara did a bunch of costumes for Halloween, and we've got to give props for her amazing Cardi B Invasion of Privacy look. Her son Future even dressed up as Offset. She also dressed up as a very convincing Janet Jackson, with her husband Russell Wilson as Busta Rhymes, throwing it all the way back to their "What's It Gonna Be?" era.