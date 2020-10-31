America
PAPER People
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter

There might not be any trick-or-treating or big bashes this spooky season, but that didn't stop celebrities from going all out with their Halloween looks. Thanks to the power of makeup, and a little help from some special digital effects, they've been able to pull off some stunning and creative costumes for socially-distant celebrations at home..

Here are some of our favorite looks.

1. Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj

Lil Nas X did that. The "Old Town Road" star dragged up and went all in for this Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass" look. He's always been a fan of the rapper, and it shows. He got it all right — from the to the makeup and two-tone wig, to the skintight pink giraffe-print bodysuit hugging her hourglass body.

Related | Kylie Jenner Responds to Halloween Costume Criticism

2. Saweetie as all of Destiny's Child

Saweetie didn't just pick one member — she was Kelly, Michelle, and Beyoncé. And she didn't just photos. She did a whole production, and we're living for it.

3. Lizzo as the Fly

Lizzo decided to dress up as the fly on Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debates. The "Good as Hell" singer also posted a video of her twerking on the VP's head.

4. Rico Nasty as the Joker

There's something sinister about Rico Nasty's joker look that makes it the stuff of nightmares, but also somehow dreamy at the same time. Green hair and brows never looked so good.

5. Rosalía as Leeloo 

Nothing too fancy, but we think Rosalía makes a convincing Leelo. Would 100% watch this The Fifth Element remake.

 6. Halsey as the Corpse Bride

Halsey's blue contouring is absolutely on-point, and she definitely makes a convincing Emily from Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride.

 7. Vanessa Hudgens as a black widow

Vanessa Hudgens has been serving Halloween looks all week, but this has got to be the most gag-worthy one. Her waist's cinched in a very Violet Chachki-esque corset, her wig is styled for the gods, and her hair-raising hairy look is completed by those red eyes staring right into your soul.

 8. Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Carole Bakin and Joe Exotic

Kim K and her bestie "Foodgod" Jonathan Cheban have been killing couples' costumes every year, and 2020's no different. They look absolutely iconic as rivals Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, and Kim's kids make absolutely adorable tiger cubs.

9. Megan Thee Stallion as Yumeko Jabami

Hot Girl Meg has always expressed her love for Japanese anime. This Halloween, she's looking like a baddie as Yumeko from Kakegurui.

10. Ciara as Cardi B

Ciara did a bunch of costumes for Halloween, and we've got to give props for her amazing Cardi B Invasion of Privacy look. Her son Future even dressed up as Offset. She also dressed up as a very convincing Janet Jackson, with her husband Russell Wilson as Busta Rhymes, throwing it all the way back to their "What's It Gonna Be?" era.

Photos via Instagram

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
America

America Only Has One Laverne Cox

Story by Bianca Gracie / Photography by Joshua Kissi / Styling by Alexander-Julian / Hair by Ursula Stephen / Makeup by Mario Dedivanovic