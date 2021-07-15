Caroline Polachek Is Unavailable in 'Bunny Is a Rider'

With the PANG era squarely in the rearview, Caroline Polachek is back with a brand new summer jam about being unavailable.

Produced by friend and frequent collaborator, Danny L Harle, "Bunny Is a Rider" sees Polachek shedding her usual shimmering tear-stained gloss in favor of a groovy bass line, a twinkling melody and some cute baby giggles courtesy of Harle's own daughter. The song feels perfect for a mid-summer road trip to get away from it all, laidback and carefree even if only for just a fleeting moment.

"Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of," Polachek said of the track. "Maybe it's a fantasy, maybe it's a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds."

This latest single follows Polachek's cover of The Corrs' 2000 hit "Breathless" as well as an extended version PANG featuring remixes from Toro y Moi, umru, George Clanton and oklou. Polachek is also set to play three shows later this year across the US and Uk in New York, LA and London with support Alex G, Molly Lewis, oklou and Arooj Aftab.

Listen Caroline Polachek's new single "Bunny Is a Rider," below.