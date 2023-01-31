Caroline Polachek Brings the Bagpipes on 'Blood and Butter'

We are only a fortnight away from the arrival of Caroline Polachek's sophomore album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, and the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019's stellar debut Pang continues to mount with every tantalizing new detail that emerges.

Set to arrive just in time for Valentine's Day, Polachek returns with her latest preview of the forthcoming record with "Blood and Butter." Co-produced with frequent collaborator Danny L Harle, the new single sees Polachek giving us a soothing mid-winter balm for all of our seasonal depression-addled hearts with the soft patter of bongos and mellow guitars carrying on the mystical tropical vibes she set up on previous singles like "Welcome to My Island" and the Sega Bodega-produced bolero of "Sunset." Putting her full pop prowess on display, Polachek's hymn-like lyricism is once again nothing short of rapturous on "Blood and Butter," but its standout moment comes in the form of a sonic curveball with bagpipes courtesy of BBC award winner Brìghde Chaimbeul, adding an unexpected Celtic twist to the track's swelling climax.

In addition to the new single, the singer has also revealed the full tracklist for the new record which features some quintessentially Polachek track titles like "Crude Drawing Of An Angel" and "Hopedrunk Everasking" sprinkled amid familiar favorites like "Bunny Is a Rider" and "Billions." However, perhaps the most eye-catching detail is the juicy confirmation of a collaboration with Grimes and Dido (which is an alt-pop threeway meeting of worlds that we never knew we need) on "Fly to You" that has us the most excited.

Listen to "Blood and Butter" and check out the full tracklist for Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, out February 14, below.

DESIRE, I WANT TO TURN INTO YOU 1. Welcome To My Island 2. Pretty In Possible 3. Bunny Is A Rider 4. Sunset 5. Crude Drawing Of An Angel 6. I Believe 7. Fly To You (feat. Grimes and Dido) 8. Blood And Butter 9. Hopedrunk Everasking 10. Butterfly Net 11. Smoke 12. Billions