It was a secret blessing that Caroline Polachek's solo career truly began to take off right before the pandemic. Her lush, comforting vocals and tales of love and longing on her incredible 2019 debut, Pang, served as the perfect soundtrack to a confusing time, and the isolation heightened her intention of fostering intimacy.

Now, the world is returning to normal slowly but surely. Polachek embarked on a successful solo tour in 2021, finally able to support Pang properly as she was hot off the heels of her earth-shattering single, "Bunny Is A Rider." Following such incredible and wide-ranging singles such as "Billions" and "Sunset" during a very active 2022, Polachek finally unveils her forthcoming album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You.

The album, which is set to be released on February 14, will be the perfect soundtrack for a sensual Valentine's Day. Desire's announcement also arrives with a new single, "Welcome To My Island," produced by Dan Nigro, (“So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour), Polachek, Dan Harle, and Jim E-Stack.

Polachek evokes the primal wails of Björk enveloped in the echoes of nothingness. The track abruptly shifts into a muted pop cadence dusted with synths and '80s percussion. Polachek's voice hits every corner of her register, even settling into a monotone whisper-sing. The infectious dance romp captures the helpless feeling of body-shaking euphoria which borders on mania, putting sound to the feeling of wanting to move and yell until your body gives out.

Below, listen to "Welcome To My Island" off of Caroline Polachek's forthcoming sophomore album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. You can preorder the album ahead of its February 14 release here.