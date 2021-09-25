Carole Baskin is less than happy about Tiger King sequel.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted a teaser for the follow-up docuseries about warring big cat lovers, namely Baskin and arch-nemesis, Joe Exotic. However, the Big Cat Rescue founder has long maintained the original show was full of "lies" without any "regard for the truth," and tried to paint her as a husband killer in an attempt to make Tiger King as "salacious and sensational as possible." And it doesn't seem like her opinion's changed since then, if a new interview with Variety is any indication.

Mere hours after the announcement, Baskin criticized the upcoming sequel and appeared to suggest she wasn't involved. As such, she expressed surprise at how quickly the follow-up came together since the initial series took five years. Even so, she also added that she wouldn't call directors Eric Goode or Rebecca Chaiklin "true documentarians."

"I mean that was just a reality show dumpster fire," Baskin said. "I think there's a Mark Twain quote about a lie making its way around the world faster than the truth can get its pants on, and that's true because people just love a good lie."

Baskin then went on to claim that after Tiger King premiered, her "phone started ringing off the hook for three months straight" with calls for people threatening to destroy her animal sanctuary and saying they wanted to kill her, her family and her cats.

"So whatever Tiger King 2 does, I'll have that same reaction from the public that has been misled," she continued. "I'll have to spend a lot of time explaining to them how they have been misled, which means I have to watch it."

A premiere date for Tiger King has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can read Variety's full report here.

