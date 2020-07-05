Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! Netflix's Tiger King docuseries star Carole Baskin is now on Cameo, and taking video requests from followers.

Her bio on the video-sharing platform reads, "You know me as 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's intended murder victim but my real life's work has been at Big Cat Rescue for a world where all wild cats live free. Please be a voice for cats: BigCatAct.com."

Baskin doing birthday greetings, and other 30-second personalized messages for all occasions for the price of $199. Yes, she wears her signature flower crowns and jungle cat stripes. And, yes, she always starts by greeting "all you cool cats and kittens."

One of the most recent videos she did was an extremely vague coded poem-message mentioning the MGM lion and lawyers — so, yeah. Seems like she's taking some pretty weird message requests in. According to reports, she's already made around $20,000 within her first day on the website.

